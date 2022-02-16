Car crash causing delays on Canberra Avenue

EMERGENCY services are warning of delays on Canberra Avenue after a car crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Newcastle Street.
The incident has blocked one lane heading towards Symonston. While the interesection is open, delays are expected for a “short period” and people are advised to avoid the area.
One patient is being treated by paramedics on scene, with injuries unknown.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply