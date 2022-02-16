News location:

Car crash causing delays on Canberra Avenue

EMERGENCY services are warning of delays on Canberra Avenue after a car crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Newcastle Street.

The incident has blocked one lane heading towards Symonston. While the interesection is open, delays are expected for a “short period” and people are advised to avoid the area.

One patient is being treated by paramedics on scene, with injuries unknown.

