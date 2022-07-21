Stolen car rams garage door, swipes police vehicles

A man in a stolen vehicle has rammed a garage door and swiped police cars in Phillip over night (July 21).

Police were called to an apartment complex on Irving Street, about 8pm after reports were made of a suspicious man loitering in the undercroft.

As police entered the garage, the man accelerated out of a car space, drove through a closed garage door and smashed into police vehicles blocking the driveway.

He then drove erratically away from the scene, police say.

Police are asking for help to find the stolen Toyota FJ Cruiser the man was driving, which was extensively damaged in the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.