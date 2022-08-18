Caring ways to keep the circular economy turning

It’s time to close the loop on last century’s harmful take-make-waste production practices and consumption behaviours, says HELEN OAKEY, executive director, Conservation Council ACT Region.

CANBERRA is a consuming city. The products and services that we purchase and use each and every day have an impact on the planet, often well beyond the ACT’s borders.

Think about what goes into making your humble toothbrush: mining petroleum oil to make plastic, energy used to manufacture the plastic into the toothbrush, transport emissions from people who work at the toothbrush factory, sourcing cardboard and plastic for the packaging for the toothbrush, wastes from the toothbrush factory, and the transportation of the toothbrush (probably from overseas) to the retail outlet here in the ACT where you bought it.

Then after its short life cleaning your teeth, it ends up in a polluting landfill (or worse, loose in the ocean) because it can’t be recycled in the ACT’s Materials Recovery Facility.

That’s one single item’s journey. The average Canberra household or business contains thousands of items, from paper clips to chairs, pot plants to cars, clothing to computers, carpets to books, not to mention the buildings themselves that contain all that stuff.

We have an ecological footprint that is nine times the size of the territory, the second largest per person carbon footprint and per person scope 3 (embedded) emissions of all Australian states and territories.

It’s time to close the loop on last century’s harmful take-make-waste production practices and consumption behaviours.

The good news is that there are many passionate people in the Canberra region who are breaking out of the linear pathway and demonstrating the circular economy principle of keeping materials in use.

Taking the tradition of “trash & treasure” markets online, the share economy has blossomed in the suburbs of the bush capital.

Introduced to Canberra by The Green Institute’s Tim Hollo and championed by hundreds of locals, the Buy Nothing Project now has more than 50 groups covering the city plus regional towns. Canberrans are swapping everything from pavers to princess costumes, seedlings to baby clothes, keeping objects in circulation rather than sending them to the tip.

“A transition to a circular economy – and beyond – is required because we are using up our precious natural resources far too fast – faster than what they can be replaced,” says Tim.

“We have to shift – and we have to shift as fast as we can – to a system that is not take, make and dispose but, instead, produces and consumes mindfully, with sustainability at the front of all decisions and we value what we already have.”

The Green Shed, Vinnies and Salvos, SEE-Change’s swap days, vintage shops, the Community Toolbox, second-hand book shops, equipment-hire shops, Gumtree, Depop, The ReCyclery, Facebook Marketplace and Thor’s Hammer are just some of the many local businesses and community organisations that are helping people avoid buying new stuff, as well as teaching people how to repair and repurpose their belongings.

Kathy Ehmann founded the volunteer-run Community Toolbox Canberra to “put the tools and equipment languishing in sheds, garages and cupboards around Canberra into the hands of the wider community”.

She says: “When it comes to the sharing economy, you just have to lean in and trust the process.”

Amidst everything from mitre boxes to a bright pink kayak, “my favourite thing is the drop saw!”

Brothers Maz, Matt and Martin set themselves the mission of rescuing washing machines, dryers and fridges that were on their way to the tip. Their tidy Mitchell business Preowned Appliances refurbishes discarded recent-model machines and sells them – shiny and good as new – at a great price, with a focus on customer satisfaction.

“We want people to not give up their broken machines so easily,” says Matt. “They just need a bit of love!”

The Conservation Council ACT Region has teamed up with the ACT Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment to bring together experts and innovators from the ACT region and beyond to explore the potential for a circular economy.

If you’re in business and looking to level-up your sustainability game, the CBR360 Circular Economy Symposium at Kambri, ANU, on Thursday, September 15, will be a great opportunity to contribute to the circular conversation, find inspiration and connect with the region’s circular leaders.

Find out more at CBR360.org.au