Cars seized in alleged burnout bust

POLICE have seized two cars following calls about dangerous driving in Hume around 9.30pm on Thursday (February 24).

A white Nissan Skyline and dark grey Nissan 180SX were seen by police allegedly being driven dangerously and performing burnouts. The cars were driven by two men with passengers in each vehicle.

The vehicles were seized and the 21-year old and 27-year-old drivers charged with the improper use of a motor vehicle (burnouts). They’ll appear in the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.

Police have thanked the callers who reported the incident and say anyone who witnesses reckless or dangerous driving should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.