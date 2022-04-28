Child hospitalised after eating death cap mushroom

A CHILD is lucky to be alive after being admitted to a Canberra hospital from eating a death cap mushroom on Tuesday (April 26).

The incident has sparked a health warning from ACT Chief Health Officer Dr Kerryn Coleman, who is reminding Canberrans that it is never safe to pick or eat wild mushrooms.

“As the name suggests, death cap mushrooms can be deadly, and all parts of the mushroom are poisonous whether they have been cooked or not,” says Dr Coleman.

“Pains, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea are some of the main symptoms of poisoning after eating mushrooms and generally occur after six to 24 hours or more.”

She says the chances of survival increase when treatment is started early, and has advised people to bring any remaining mushroom into the hospital for identification, but take precautions to reduce physical contact with the item.

Death cap mushrooms are known to grow in multiple areas across the ACT. While they often grow near oak trees, they can also be found where no oak trees are evident.

Report death cap mushroom sightings to Access Canberra on 13 22 81.