Childcare delivered differently

Urban Education owner Kylie Pearce believes their determination to “do things differently” is what won them Best Early Childhood Centre at the Canberra Local Business Awards.

WHEN Kylie Pearce started Urban Education, she was determined to do things differently.

“That’s our purpose, different families, different children, different education. It’s acknowledging every individual for their differences,” she says.

It’s a principle that’s taken her and the Urban team to the Canberra Region Local Business Awards where they won the prize for Best Early Childhood Centre.

“I wouldn’t be able to describe in words how proud I am of my team. They’re exceptional individuals,” says Kylie.

“We provide the highest-quality education possible. We culminate all our experience and skill to provide for children and families.”

Kylie says the centre prides itself on a low staff turnover rate, saying that consistency and continuity is a very important thing for children.

“To have the capacity to have an impact on the future of these kids, that means the most to us,” she says.

There will be a pre-school information evening being held Monday, May 2. Bookings essential.

Urban Education, 125 Strickland Crescent, Deakin. Call 5105 9279, email team@urbaneducation.com.au or visit urbaneducation.com.au