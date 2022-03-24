Churches unite to screen famous Jesus film

NOW is a good time to rediscover Easter for what it really means, says the parish spokesperson of Presbyterian Church of St Andrew, Ramy Nakhil.



Across three Presbyterian churches in Forrest, Belconnen and Weston at 6.30pm on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, there will be free screenings of “The Jesus Film” and everyone’s welcome.



“We are excited to screen ‘The Jesus Film’, which I believe is the best film ever produced depicting the virgin birth, life, miracles, teaching, crucifixion, death and, more importantly, the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ,” says Ramy.

“The movie was produced in 1979 by the Campus Crusade for Christ. It was taken word-for-word from the Gospel of Luke, according to the ‘Today’s English Version’.

“According to ‘The New York Times” and the BBC, ‘The Jesus Film’ is described as the most-watched motion picture of all time. According to the Jesus Film Project, a research firm estimated the known viewings of the film from 1979 to 2015 as greater than 7.3 billion.



“It is officially accredited by ‘The Guinness Book of World Records’ as the ‘Most Translated Film’ in history, having been translated in 1803 languages as of April 2020, with many others in process.”

Ramy says there’s plenty of parking available at all three venues, the film runs for 2 hours and 7 minutes and is rated “G” (General exhibition). There is a kids’ room at St Andrews for nursing mothers and restless children and the film’s soundtrack will be broadcast into this room.

‘The Jesus Film’, 6.30pm, Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at:

Presbyterian Church of St. Andrew, 1 State Circle, Forrest.

Belconnen Presbyterian Church. Corner of Ross and Gatty Streets, Scullin.

Weston Creek Presbyterian Church. Mahony Court, Weston.