Clare joins Pocock’s bid for Senate

CLARE Doube, co-founder of proACT, Canberra’s local ‘Voices of’ movement has been named running mate for fellow independent David Pocock’s Senate bid at the May 21 federal election.

The announcement comes days after rival independent candidate Kim Rubenstein announced former independent candidate in the 2016 ACT election Kim Huynh as her running mate.

At least two candidates must officially run for a party to get an above-the-line group ticket position on the Senate ballot paper.

Ms Doube, also human rights consultant and mediator, is the co-founder of proACT- a grassroots community movement aiming to reconnect people and politics.

She has also worked in the public service and held senior positions with local and international not-for-profits.

“I’m excited that Canberrans will have a real choice at this election and am delighted to be supporting a candidate with such integrity,” Ms Doube says.

With the declaration of nominations and ballot draws taking place today (April 22), Mr Pocock has confirmed the renunciation of his Zimbabwean citizenship, which officially clears him to run in the election.