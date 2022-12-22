Clock’s ticking, but not too late to grab the right gift

From ’60s musicals to handmade glass art, European sweets to Italian art classes, “CityNews” presents the ultimate Christmas gift guide for last-minute gifts.

From ’60s musicals to handmade glass art, European sweets to Italian art classes, “CityNews” presents the ultimate Christmas gift guide for last-minute gifts.

Gift cards for those with fitness goals

STUDIO Pilates is well equipped to achieve any fitness-oriented goals, says co-owner Simon Hunter.

However, this Christmas season Studio Pilates will also help gifters to achieve their goals with their new gift card.

Simon says the exercise program at Studio Pilates is the perfect gift for people with any level of fitness to get a kick start on their New Year’s resolutions.

Studio Pilates is offering a gift card that will positively contribute to the health and wellbeing of its receiver, he says.

At Studio Pilates there are a variety of locations, including Braddon, Gungahlin and the newly opened Manuka studio.

Simon says both he and his wife and co-owner Tammy-Jo Hunter, who he describes as the “driving force behind it all”, are passionate about helping people achieve their goals.

“We have an amazing team here at Studio Pilates”, says Tammy-Jo, “equipped with a mindset of growth”.

Combining innovative video technology that plays inside the studio and the experience of world-class instructors, Simon says: “We pride ourselves on being able to tailor the sessions for any individual.”

“Studio Pilates is perfect for people with any level of fitness,” he says. “Studio Pilates offers a wide range of gifting options from individual classes to a 50-pack of classes.”

Studio Pilates. Visit studiopilates.com

Come fly with me, let’s fly down to… anywhere, really

JET Flight Simulator Canberra has the perfect Christmas gift for anyone who’s ever wanted to fly, says owner Trevor Vickers.

“Visitors get to operate a full-size replica of a Boeing 737-800 cockpit and can choose from 24,000 airports around the world to fly in or out of,” he says.

“There’ll be an instructor who’s there to point out what all the buttons and levers do and when to use them, but it’ll be you that’s doing the flying.

“Sometimes people want to fly over where they’ve been on holiday; others want to do things like fly under the Sydney Harbour Bridge – it’s all possible.”

He encourages people to try the new VR Paraglider which combines a real paraglider harness and controls linked to world-class professional training software.

“Participants can practise catching thermals, soar over coastal dunes, or improve their accuracy at spot landings,” says Trevor.

Visitors have the opportunity for a more fast-paced, virtual reality experience called “ICAROS” which he describes as a “completely different way to fly”.

“The way it works is that you lie on a frame and shift your body weight to steer in the virtual world,” says Trevor.

“The sensation is more like flying with a wingsuit or like you’re Superman.”

Whether it’s flying a 737, soaring through a virtual world, or both, Trevor says there’s multiple booking options and gift certificates.

Jet Flight Simulator Canberra, 4 Montford Crescent, Lyneham. Visit jetflightsimulatorcanberra.com.au or call 0438 834026.

Celebrating the health benefits of hemp

SOUTH Pacific Hemp, Canberra’s first all-hemp shop, has plenty of gifts to surprise a loved one this festive season, says manager Sue Booth.

Sue says: “It’s time we moved away from hemp’s old reputation – hemp has strength, medicinal and nutritional value, and was first cultivated more than 10,000 years ago.”

Sue says the store sells salad dressings and a range of hemp flour, hemp protein and hulled hemp seeds that contain the highest quality ingredients and are certified organic, vegan-friendly, gluten and GMO free.

“We see the shop as an alternative to mass-produced, quick-fix shopping,” she says.

“All of our hemp oils, food items, balms and creams are carefully sourced and selected from small businesses and producers in Tasmania, SA, WA and NSW.”

Sue also says the store has a range of clothing and linen, fabrics, bedding and cushions all made to promote wellbeing.

“Our clothing is designed for wearability and versatility, is breathable, natural and easy to care for,” she says.

“Hemp protects your skin by naturally filtering UV light. It also resists bacterial growth and breathes excellently, preventing odours, has four times the strength of cotton and it won’t weaken when washed,” she says.

“Hemp gives years of wear while its breathing ability, antibacterial and antiviral properties help promote good sleep.”

South Pacific Hemp, 84 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick. Call 0431 318898 or visit southpacifichemp.com.au

Bedding built to suit every body

THE Australian Bedding Company is a family-owned business that has operated for 25 years, says office manager Stephen Dinn.

“We have more than 35 beds and bedroom suites on display in our showroom,” he says.

“We truly offer ‘old fashioned service’ where your personal needs are catered for.

“We match your beds and furniture to your requirements. Our highly trained sales staff have time to spend with you and really find out what you want.”

Stephen says the company sources a high percentage of Australian-made products.

“We have our own delivery drivers, so quick delivery of stock items can be achieved by staff, not contractors,” he says.

“Being a long-running, family-owned business up against the big boys and franchises, we pride ourselves on being the leader in customer service.

“People can compare prices easily online and we are competitive on price, but we won’t be beaten on service.

“We are able to have bedroom furniture tailor made to suit bespoke requirements of size, shape and colour (painted or stained).”

Stephen says the Australian Bedding Company also has a large commercial division that adds to its buying power.

“We supply accommodation, bedding and furniture all over Australia, to universities, federal and local government agencies, numerous hotels, motels, B&Bs, hostels, backpackers and more.”

The Australian Bedding Company, 2/78 Hoskins Street, Mitchell. Call 6262 3260, or visit australianbeddingcompany.com.au

Store for kids all ready for summer

WITH the Christmas season among us, owner Jen Takiari has been busy getting Lellow Kids ready for summer.

The family favourite store is full of new summer clothing and footwear, says Jen, just in time for some Christmas shopping.

“Toys, gifts and stocking fillers are arriving for Christmas,” she says.

“There is so much clothing & footwear for the warmer weather, too!”

Jen says she’s also proud that many of the brands stocked in store come from Australian businesses.

“Some of the brands we stock are unique to us; you’ll only find them here in Lellow,” she says.

Jen also offers professional shoe fittings “to ensure little feet are getting the best shoes for their development”.

“We’ve got so many gift ideas,” says Jen. “From clothing and footwear to baby essentials, developmental toys, books, games and so much more for newborns up to eight-year-olds.

“A lot of people shop here for Christmas gifts because we’ve got something that’s that little bit extra special.”

Lellow Kids, 63/30 Lonsdale Street, Braddon. Call 6247 3679 or visit lellowkids.com

Lots of European sweets and treats

FOR 25 years, European-trained and Dutch-born pastry chef Wim den Hartog has been sharing his talent in the ACT hospitality business.

His most recent venture is L’Orange Patisserie offering cakes, pastries and desserts, says owner and wife of Wim, Misty Annabel.

Wim’s love for pastries began at age 13.

He was “spell-bound” by crème anglaise working at a Michelin-star, French bistro, says Misty.

She describes Wim’s passion for pastries as “his first love”.

Wim says: “I was working in a French bistro that had a separate pastry room where a woman worked, making chocolate and vanilla mousse.

“I was fascinated with the white and dark swirls and how it all folded together. I was absolutely entranced. That’s where it started.”

Working right up until Christmas Eve, the shop is offering the Christmas staples with mince pies, gingerbread houses, occasion cakes and croquembouche.

“The gingerbread houses are made with special Dutch spices and can be bought cheaper in bundles,” says Misty.

Occasion cakes and croquembouche are available to order for the festive season.

“We have a wide range of European sweets and treats from France, the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium,” she says.

For those struggling to decide, the shop also offers gift cards.

L’Orange Patisserie, Manuka Court, 11-15 Bougainville Street, Griffith. Call 6295 3897 or visit lorangepatisserie.com.au

‘Unique’ handmade works of art

CANBERRA Glassworks Gallery Shop is offering “unique handmade works of art,” says manager Nathasha Chabelnik.

“Each piece is made by an Australian artist, most of whom live in Canberra and work at Canberra Glassworks.

“The shop has a range of design items, which can be used as tableware or as home decor,” she says.

This includes vases, platters, and pendant lights.

“Glass art lovers can find wall art, glass sculptures and glass installations,” says Natasha.

There is a wealth of choice for every budget at the shop.

Natasha highlights the work of Keith Rowe, specifically his bushfire series as a particular favourite.

“Everyone gravitates to the intricate details and warm tones,” she says.

“There is a real impression in Keith Rowe’s works of something made from the heart.”

Canberra Glassworks, 11 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston. Call 6260 7005, or visit canberraglassworks.com

‘Mod Musical’ brings back moods of the ’60s

THE Queanbeyan Players present “Downtown! The Mod Musical” for its 2023 season.

The “revusical”– revue musical – is an “explosion of 1960s song and colour”, says director Anita Davenport.

After a rough few years, tickets to the show are a “great gift for the hard-to-buy-for mum and grandma to reminisce upon the 1960s,” she says.

A younger audience is also welcome to this “injection of joy and happiness.”

The show follows five women in their 20s initially guided by the invaluable “Shout” magazine – a fictional magazine for teens and young adults.

“Through the letters they send in to the teen magazine we get to hear their stories as they come of age in the turbulent decade known as the swinging ’60s,” says Anita.

“Through song and dance, the women become strong, independent and able to stand on their own two feet.”

Songs from the ’60s include “‘Downtown”, “Shout”, “Georgie Girl” and “These Boots are Made for Walkin’”.

“Downtown! The Mod Musical” is showing at the Belconnen Community Theatre. February 24-March 5.

The Queanbeyan Players, Belconnen Community Theatre, 23 Swanson Circuit. Visit queanbeyanplayers.com/current-show

Luxurious but affordable bath products

KIRKWOOD Body and Bath makes handmade, luxury body and bath products and soy candles at a sensible price, says owner Cecile Whatman.

“Our products are made as purely as possible and are completely free of any harsh chemicals,” she says.

Cecile says they avoid palm oil, don’t test on animals and have products for hair, feet and everything in between.

“Creating new products is a creative outlet,” she says. “We have doughnut and cupcake bath bombs that look good

enough to eat.”

She has been making soap and creams for her family for more than 25 years, but moved into commercial production five years ago.

“When a customer comes back to say they loved the product, or one of the magnesium balms relieved something, that’s very rewarding.

“As a boutique business we get to know our customers.

“It is wonderful,” says Cecile.

In the new Kippax location,“the handmade body and bath products share space with our patchwork, quilting, sewing and craft products,” she says.

Cecile says the shop also offers classes.

“A class is a great Christmas gift and we have something for everyone.

“The class list for 2023 is out now and classes are filling fast.”

The website never closes, so people are encouraged to order there.

The storefront will be open until December 24 and reopened for normal trade January 3, 2023.

Kirkwood Body and Bath, shop 23, Kippax Fair, 26 Hardwick Crescent, Holt. Visit kirkwoodbodyandbath.com.au

The ‘authentic’ school of Italian

THE Dante Alighieri Society of Canberra is “a prominent member of the international network of Dante Alighieri Societies dedicated to the promotion of Italian language and culture throughout the world,” says director Dr Franco Papandrea.

“Since its establishment in 1957, it has been the place to go for Canberrans seeking a genuine experience of Italian language and culture,” he says.

The society “prides itself as the authentic school of Italian, offering the widest range and the best quality Italian language courses available locally.”

“The society is also the only place in the region where non-native Italian speakers can sit exams for the internationally-recognised Plida certificate of Italian competency,” says Franco.

He says, “the range of courses offered is continuously expanding.

“In the coming year, the Society will be offering subsidised Italian courses for children attending schools where the language is not offered.”

“In addition to a full range of in-house language courses, the Dante Alighieri Society employs mother-tongue Italian language assistants in support of the teaching of Italian in Canberra primary and secondary schools.”

Franco says “membership of the Society is open to anyone and would make a wonderful Christmas gift for a friend or family member with an interest in Italian language and culture.”

Dante Alighieri Society of Canberra, Italian Cultural Centre, 80 Franklin Street, Forrest. Call 5117 3996 or visit danteact.org.au