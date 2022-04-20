Close covid contacts in NSW no longer required to isolate

NSW has scrapped the requirement for close contacts of COVID-19 to isolate for seven days.

The easing of isolation rules will come into effect from 6pm this Friday (April 22).

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the decision follows consultation with business leaders throughout the country who have called for the end of isolation to help ease the pandemic recovery.

The NSW government is still encouraging those who are close contacts to use masks and work from home where possible.

Those who test positive to covid will still be required to complete a seven day isolation.

People in Victoria will also no longer need to isolate if they are a close contact after the state this morning announced a similar easing of rules to come into effect from this weekend.

It is expected the ACT government will announce changes to household isolation rules later this week. ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said she expects to speak to Health Ministers in other states in the coming days to clarify plans.