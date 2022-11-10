Clubs’ top awards put the ‘unity’ into community

ClubsACT board members and executives, from left, Paul Berger, Maurice Reilly, Kate Palmer, Dave Paull, Craig Shannon, Simon Patterson, Jeremy Wilcox and Mark Copley. Maria Cheney, of Australian Super and Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten present Vikings Group president Tim Huchinson with the “Education, Learning and Development” award. Southern Cross Club Ian Mackay collects the “Clubs in Collaboration” award from Alisa Taylor, of MV Law. Harmonie German Club team pick up their “Heart of the Community” award. Richard Myers, CEO of Core Facilities, left, and Government Services Minister Bill Shorten present Anthony Ratcliffe, CEO of the Eastlake Group with the “Contribution to Amateur Sport” award.

In its first major event since the end of covid lockdowns, ClubsACT has celebrated the community contribution of its members at its 2022 Awards night.

THRILLED with the awards night, ClubsACT CEO Craig Shannon says that from the more than 250 attendees, “we saw a great cross section of the industry represented, with other key stakeholders from the industry, our partners and government attending”.

“We had three to four nominees in each category and each award highlighted a different and specific contribution our member clubs make to the Canberra community.

“I think many people overlook that Canberra Clubs are not-for-profit organisations with deep-rooted commitments to the communities they represent.

“The outward-looking, community based perspective of the awards was well received and the story narratives of nominees and winners were seen by attendees as broad in scope, representational in terms of activities and positive in terms of the community contributions they identified.

“The awards highlight the high level of community engagement undertaken by the member clubs of ClubsACT and the broad spectrum of activities they are involved in. The awards recognise individuals and groups contributing to the social fabric of the Canberra community.

“Every day in Canberra not-for-profit community clubs are out amongst the community supporting individuals and organisations that make our community stronger and more resilient.

“Each award category had a story to tell and the stories told by each nominee highlighted an often overlooked feature of our community and the things that are going on out there every day.

“These stories are rarely brought into the spotlight and we hope through these stories we can better promote the community club industry and its importance to the sporting, cultural and social life of our city.”

ClubsACT president Kim Marshall echoed the CEO’s sentiments saying it is important to recognise the role Canberra clubs play in providing some semblance of social cohesion to local communities and the important support they provide to individuals and organisations through volatile times.

“The 2022 Awards provided an excellent opportunity to recognise the community role played by ClubsACT members and also recognise those groups working with our members to benefit the broader Canberra community,” she says.

Triple treat for the Vikings Group

THE Vikings Group has won three awards at the 2022 Clubs ACT Awards ceremony, including “Contribution to Amateur Sport”, “Sustainability and Environment” and “Heart of the Community – Large Club”.

“Vikings Group is extremely proud to support 49 affiliated clubs in the Tuggeranong Valley through a vast array of programs and resources,” the club spokesperson says.

“Vikings Group offers financial support through the provision of grant funding, representative grants and event involvement.

“But in the true spirit of community, we are able to provide in-kind support to our affiliated clubs through measures that are instrumental in keeping our affiliate clubs viable and healthy as they are predominantly volunteer bases.

“These support measures include complimentary room hire for meetings and functions, complimentary hire of event equipment including marquees and trailers, complimentary hire of the Vikings Group community bus and administration and marketing support.

“Vikings Group prides itself on leading the way in our commitment to a sustainable future not just for our business, but for our members and broader community.

“To celebrate National Tree Day, Vikings Group distributed over 3600 packets of seeds to local schools to enable pre-school and primary school students to participate.”

Vikings Group is located at Chisholm, Erindale, Lanyon and Greenway. Visit vikings.com.au

Southern Cross Club wins Collaboration Award

THE Canberra Southern Cross Club took out the “Clubs in Collaboration” award at this year’s Clubs ACT Awards.

During the nationwide lockdown in 2020, the Canberra Southern Cross Club launched a “Job Saver” program, says general manager of sales and marketing Mel Braid.

“This program allowed us to provide greater assistance to the Vinnies Night Patrol service. The meals provided to Vinnies Night Patrol during the COVID-19 emergency was in addition to our ongoing support of the St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn.

“Our staff who are living in Australia on international visas were not eligible for support programs such as JobKeeper and so without ‘Job Saver’, would have had no source of income.”

Canberra Southern Cross CEO Ian Mackay says they are delighted to have been able to help staff with meaningful work and a salary while providing the Vinnies Night Patrol service with meals.

“The St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn support approximately 8000 people in our local region each year. Staffed by volunteers, they offer some of the most vulnerable members of our community with a source of connection, support, referral point to other services and nutrition, and rely on support from organisations such as the Canberra Southern Cross Club to offer this valuable community service,” says Ian.

The Canberra Southern Cross Club is located at Woden, Tuggeranong, Jamison and the Yacht Club. Visit cscc.com.au

Two awards for Harmonie German Club

A DESIRE to serve the community helped the Harmonie German Club take out both the “Arts and Culture”, and “Heart of the Community – Small Club” awards in the Clubs and Community Awards 2022, says CEO Paul Berger.

“The Harmonie German Club was established as a social club in 1961 to cater to German migrants who made up a large part of the population of Canberra at the time,” he says.

“Today, the Harmonie German Club is home to Knuckles Restaurant, which is wildly popular for its pork knuckles, wursts and a variety of German meals. We also serve authentic fully-imported German beer in a very welcoming family-friendly and inclusive atmosphere.”

Paul says the club is privileged to have hardworking staff that come from diverse backgrounds, which allowed them to thrive throughout the pandemic.

“We are now home to, and have built strong ties with, many community groups, including the Canberra Blues Society, the ACT Eight Ball Association and various choral and dance groups. These community groups are very grateful to have club facilities they can call home and our symbiotic relationship helps keep us strong and sustainable.”

Paul says it was definitely gratifying to see all their hard work being recognised.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of years and these awards reflect exactly what has been keeping us strong,” he says.

The Harmonie German Club, 49 Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah. Call 6295 9853 or visit harmonieclub.com.au