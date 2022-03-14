Coach Goriss wants to win flag before he goes

The coach might be leaving, but he’s unwavering in his dedication to the Capitals, says sports columnist SIMON ANDERSON.

AFTER coaching the Capitals to two WNBL titles and serving as an assistant coach for the Australian national team, there isn’t much Paul Goriss hasn’t achieved in Australian basketball.

He is still as passionate as ever about his role here in Canberra and has the Caps in the mix to capture a third this season.

When the chance to test his skills in the US came up, Goriss knew he had to take the leap and seize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I am not the type of coach or person that plans anything out because you never know where your coaching journey is going to take you,” said Goriss.

“My advice has always been: Don’t plan, do your best job, coach to your best ability, learn and do the best thing by your players.

“The WNBA is the best league in the world for women’s basketball but also it is the next step on the pathway when asking ‘what is next after WNBL?’

“It was an aim but I never thought it would come to fruition.”

It won’t be the first time the Capitals’ mentor has coached WNBA players, as the Canberra club has previously signed US import players including Brittney Sykes and Mistie Bass.

Goriss wouldn’t be surprised if feedback from some of those former Caps featured in the decision to offer him the WNBA role, at a still unidentified club.

“I did an interview with the general manager and the head coach, but I know some players and other people have told me they did their due diligence,” said Goriss.

“They spread their net far and wide speaking to a lot of people about me as a coach and as a person.

“It is nice to know that people must have said some nice things about me! It is always about the players for me, they are number one. It is how I approach my coaching and the game, and how I build relationships.”

Goriss won’t be the first Capitals coach to take their skills to the US. He’ll be following the path set out by former Caps coach and current University of Canberra director of sport Carrie Graf.

Graf coached the Phoenix Mercury in 2004, after spending four years with the franchise as an assistant coach in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Goriss says Graf’s experience, guidance and support to leave the Capitals to chase the American dream has been invaluable.

“I spoke to Graffy when this opportunity came up about WNBL v WNBA and what some of the good and the bad that could come from being in that position,” said Goriss.

“I’m also lucky that I have also had some good imports here over the last couple of years to be able to get a real insight from them about what the WNBA is like.”

Goriss will be on a flight to the US to begin his new role whenever the Capitals’ season ends, but given his team’s form this year it may be a case of later rather than sooner.

The coach says securing that title is his number one priority while he is still at the club.

“That is still my focus and what we are working towards here, even though I’ll be taking off as soon as we are done with the finals series – whenever that may be,” said Goriss.

“My number one priority is preparing this team and helping these players and doing the best job that I can to go out winning a championship.”

Win or lose this year, Goriss will leave the Capitals with an impressive record including the back-to-back WNBL championships in 2018/19 and 2019/20. He is proud to have helped make the Capitals regular contenders after the club went more than a decade without a title.

“I didn’t like using the word ‘rebuild’ when I first came in. I think I used the word ‘refresh,” said Goriss of the early days of his tenure.

“The club had great history from Graffy’s days with their championships that they had won previously, so I knew the club had seen better days and could get back to that past glory.

“For me, rebuilding the program respectfully and doing it the right way with recruiting good people who are hard workers, the right character fit and going to fit our chemistry and our culture that we have built here over the last couple of years.”