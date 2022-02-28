Community raises thousands to replace charity van

LOCAL charity HelpingACT is back on the road thanks to more than $30,000 raised by the Canberra community to replace their conked-out food delivery van.

The organisation, which delivers free food and supplies to those who can’t access or afford them, saw triple the demand for their services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic which took a heavy toll on their famous delivery vehicle.

But in just three weeks, the Canberra community has raised more than $30,000 to replace the van, an amount exceeding the online fundraiser’s target by $10,000.

It’s allowed the organisation to not only purchase a new van, but also a trailer to assist with deliveries.

HelpingACT founder Mohammed Ali said he is honoured by the generosity.

“Together with a brand new trailer we will now be able to not only keep assisting with food to all vulnerable without any discrimination but we will also be able to start a couple of our new projects,” said Mr Ali.

“Canberra you are always amazing and always helping, thank you from the core of the heart of HelpingACT.”

“All of this is humanity at display.”