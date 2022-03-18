Controlled burn may produce smoke over Lake Burley Griffin

FLAMES and smoke may be seen coming from Springbank Island on Lake Burley Griffin tomorrow (March 19) while the ACT Rural Fire Service (ACTRFS) conducts a controlled burn.

The burn is scheduled to take place from 11am, weather permitting.

ACTRFS will remain on scene for the duration of the pile burn however the burn area may continue to produce smoke for some time.

Authorities are advising the community to only dial Emergency Triple Zero (000) if an unattended fire is seen.