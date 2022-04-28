News location:

Canberra CityNews

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Coombs gets a Health Services centre

A new Canberra Health Services centre has opened in Coombs.

Health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.

The facility, at 110 Woodberry Avenue, will provide free pregnancy care, maternal and child health, women’s health counselling and children’s asthma care appointments.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the facility would include six consulting rooms and be operated by a team of registered nurses and midwives.

She said it was the first of five new, planned health centres.

