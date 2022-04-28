Coombs gets a Health Services centre

A new Canberra Health Services centre has opened in Coombs.
The facility, at 110 Woodberry Avenue, will provide free pregnancy care, maternal and child health, women’s health counselling and children’s asthma care appointments.
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the facility would include six consulting rooms and be operated by a team of registered nurses and midwives.
She said it was the first of five new, planned health centres.
