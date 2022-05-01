News location:

Cops seize drugs, gun and $50k

A 28-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Saturday (April 30) after police allegedly found him in possession of drugs, a revolver and $50,000 in cash.

Police executed a search warrant on the man when he arrived at an address in Franklin. There, detectives allegedly found him in possession of both methylamphetamine and cocaine. 

Concurrently, officers executed a second search warrant at a linked address in Coombs, where steroids, cocaine and approximately 700 grams of methylamphetamine were found. 

Police officers also located a modified Colt .38 revolver, ammunition, electronic devices, drug distribution items and approximately $50,000.   

The man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court this morning where he faces charges of trafficking in a controlled drug. Further charges associated with this matter may be laid at a later date.  

