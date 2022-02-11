Covid case numbers fall back a little in Canberra

THERE were 428 new cases of covid reported in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday (February 11), a slight fall on the day before.

Of the 428, 255 were detected by PCT testing and 173 using rapid-antigen tests.

ACT Health is managing 2618 active cases.

And as of 8pm last night, there were 51 people in hospital with covid, four of whom were in intensive care including one on a ventilator.