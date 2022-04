NEW covid cases reported today have once again slumped below one thousand cases.

ACT Health says there were 808 new infections; 432 were detected by PCR testing and and 376 via rapid antigen testing.

There are currently 5832 active cases in of covid in the ACT.

Meanwhile, there are 43 patients with covid in ACT hospitals, a little down in yesterday’s 46. Two patients are in intensive care and another is on a ventilator.