Covid cases and hospital numbers rise again in the ACT

ACT Health has reported 1314 cases today (March 23), with 653 PCR results and 661 RAT results.

There are 42 people in hospital, up from the 38 recorded yesterday, with three in intensive care and one being ventilated.

96.7 per cent of Canberrans aged five and over have received two vaccine doses, and 72 per cent of people aged 16+ have received three doses.

79.8 per cent of five to 11 year-olds have received one dose of a vaccine.

Southern NSW has recorded 504 positive test results today, with 174 in Queanbeyan-Palerang.