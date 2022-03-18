Covid cases dip slightly in ACT

ACT HEALTH has recorded 1123 covid cases today (March 18), a slight decrease on yesterday’s numbers.

Of today’s cases, 620 were detected by PCR tests and 503 were detected by RATs.

There are now 5289 active cases in the ACT, with 64,219 recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 37 people in hospital with the virus, four of whom are in intensive care. There is one person on a ventilator.

According to the latest vaccine data available, 71.2 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have had their booster dose. 79.5 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had one dose and 27 per cent have had two doses.

In southern NSW, 413 covid cases were recorded today, according to NSW Health.

Of the new cases, 281 were conducted by PCR tests and 132 by RATs.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

Bega Valley – 42 new cases

Eurobodalla – 47



Goulburn Mulwaree – 62Queanbeyan Palerang – 184Snowy Monaro – 28Upper Lachlan – 12Yass Valley – 38