Monday, January 31, 2022

Covid cases fall in southern NSW

THERE were 201 new covid cases recorded in southern NSW today (January 31), a drop on yesterday’s numbers.
But the number of people in hospital has risen to 22, including two in intensive care.
The District is managing 3668 active cases with:
  • 27 new cases in the Bega Valley LGA,
  • 32 in Eurobodalla,
  • 28in Goulburn Mulwaree,
  • 82 in Queanbeyan Palerang,
  • 9 in Snowy Monaro,
  • 6 in Upper Lachlan and
  • 19 in Yass Valley.

