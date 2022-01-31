Covid cases fall in southern NSW

- 27 new cases in the Bega Valley LGA,
- 32 in Eurobodalla,
- 28in Goulburn Mulwaree,
- 82 in Queanbeyan Palerang,
- 9 in Snowy Monaro,
- 6 in Upper Lachlan and
- 19 in Yass Valley.
