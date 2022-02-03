Covid cases inch downwards in Canberra

THE number of new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT inched lower again today (February 3) with ACT Health reporting 529 (317 PCR and 212 RAT) in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday.

There are 3183 active cases in the ACT.

Hospital numbers are steady with 63 covid patients (including one on a ventilator) as at 8pm yesterday.

In vaccinations, 51.8 per cent of ACT residents over 18 have had their booster doses and 71.2 per cent of children, 5-11, have received one dose.