Covid cases rise as ANU outbreak grows

THE ACT has recorded 773 new cases of COVID-19 today (February 25), as the outbreak at the ANU continues to grow.

More than 600 ANU students have now tested positive to the virus following an outbreak that occurred after the university’s orientation week.

Students have now been told to isolate in their respective halls, and are having meals being delivered to their doors by the university.

There are now 4050 active covid cases in the territory, with 48,187 total cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 41 people in the ACT hospitalised with the virus, three of whom are in intensive care. There is nobody currently on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, 66.6 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have now received a booster dose and 78 per cent of children aged five to 11 have now received their first dose.