Covid cases spike but hospital numbers drop

ACT HEALTH has recorded an increase in new COVID-19 cases today (March 9), but also a significant drop in the number of people hospitalised with the virus.

There were 838 new cases of covid recorded in the territory today, the highest number recorded in the last seven days.

Of the new cases, 457 were detected by PCR tests and 381 were detected by RATs. There are now 4139 active cases in the ACT.

Hospital numbers however have fallen to 37, down from the 43 reported yesterday. Two of those currently hospitalised are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator.

In total, 69.7 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 or over have now received their booster vaccination and 79 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose. Five per cent of children in the eligible age bracket are now double vaccinated.