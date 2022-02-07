Covid causes plummet in confidence for local businesses

SEVENTY per cent of local businesses say they are in a worse situation in January 2022 than they were this time last year or in December 2021, a new survey has found.

The poll, which asked both customer facing and business-to-business companies about their revenues, staffing challenges and general business confidence, showed that almost 75 per cent of businesses were more concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the broader economy than they were in December last year.

Over two-thirds were more concerned about their business than in December 2021 and 10 per cent said their business was no longer viable.

“Most Canberra businesses are small and family enterprises, and they are telling us that they are hurting,” said Canberra Business Chamber CEO Graham Catt.

“A ‘triple whammy’ of staff shortages, ongoing health measures, and a general lack of public confidence are impacting trade.”

The survey revealed staffing was a challenge for local operators. 70 per cent of businesses had been impacted by staff shortages, and 35 per reported that more than a quarter of their workforce had been unable to attend work over January.

Around 85 per cent said that restrictions such as density limits, mask wearing and eating or drinking rules had affected their revenues, and two thirds said the impact was a 30 per cent or greater hit to their turnover.

The ACT Government’s encouragement for people to work at home was also having an effect, with two-thirds of respondents saying the policy had a negative impact on their business.

“Businesses do appreciate the assistance provided so far, including the extension of the small business support scheme. Clearly though, many small local businesses are struggling, and may face closure without some sort of cash flow support,” said Mr Catt.

“Business is looking to the government for leadership, public messaging and policy initiatives that will restore community confidence and drive trade.”

Executive director of Property Council of Australia Adina Cirson said that without workers back in the city and town centres, ongoing impacts and reliance on government assistance will stretch well into 2022.

“The quickest way our economy will recover is for people to get back to the office,” said Ms Cirson.

“Whilst the way in which we work has changed indefinitely – people should be assured that the office is safe and risks can be managed – this is now a critical issue if we are to save jobs and businesses.”