Covid claims another death in Canberra
A MAN in his 90s has died with COVID-19, ACT Health reports today (April 30). His is the first death in Canberra in a week and the 51st locally since March 12 last year.
In hospital, there are 68 people being treated today for covid, of whom three are in intensive care. No-one requires ventilation.
There were 939 new daily infections also reported today of whom 505 were detected by PCR and 434 from rapid antigen testing. The number of active cases in the ACT currently stand at 5540.
