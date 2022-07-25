Covid hospital cases rise slightly

THE ACT has recorded a small rise in both its daily COVID-19 case numbers and patients in hospitals with COVID-19.

Today (July 25) ACT Health report 162 people in hospitals throughout Canberra with COVID-19, a rise from 155 yesterday.

One person is in the intensive care unit, but doesn’t need ventilation.

790 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded today, again rising from 712 yesterday, with 401 positive cases from PCR tests and 389 from RATs.

ACT Health have reported – in the week ending July 17 – there were 7995 total cases recorded.

Of the 7995 total cases, 1.6 per cent (130/7995) had reported more than one episode of COVID-19 to ACT Health.