Covid hospital cases rise slightly

THE ACT has recorded a small rise in both its daily COVID-19 case numbers and patients in hospitals with COVID-19.
Today (July 25) ACT Health report 162 people in hospitals throughout Canberra with COVID-19, a rise from 155 yesterday.
One person is in the intensive care unit, but doesn’t need ventilation.
790 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded today, again rising from 712 yesterday, with 401 positive cases from PCR tests and 389 from RATs.
ACT Health have reported – in the week ending July 17 – there were 7995 total cases recorded.
Of the 7995 total cases, 1.6 per cent (130/7995) had reported more than one episode of COVID-19 to ACT Health.
