Covid hospital cases jump in Canberra

THERE are now 69 people in the ACT hospitalised with COVID-19 following 11 new admissions in the last 48 hours.

Five of those hospitalised are in intensive care and none are on ventilators.

It comes as the ACT recorded 831 new cases of the virus today (April 26), 412 by PCR tests and 419 by RATs.

ACT Health also released covid figures from Anzac Day, where 662 new cases were recorded.

The territory has now passed more than 100,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5535 active cases in Canberra.

On the vaccine front, 96.8 per cent of people aged five and over have had two doses and 74.9 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had three doses.