Covid hospital cases steady in southern NSW

THERE were 247 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Southern NSW Local Health District today (January 29). The results include PCR testing and rapid antigen tests.
This is a little up on yesterday’s 218 new cases, but the number of people in hospital remains steady at 18 (including two in intensive care).
The District is managing 3711 active cases.
Across the District there are:
- 34 new cases in the Bega Valley LGA,
- 49 in Eurobodalla,
- 39 in Goulburn Mulwaree,
- 101 in Queanbeyan Palerang,
- 15 in Snowy Monaro,
- 3 in Upper Lachlan and
- 6 in Yass Valley.
