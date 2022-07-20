Covid hospital numbers fall back a little

THERE are 160 people in Canberra hospitals with COVID-19 today (July 20), a drop of 10 people from yesterday.
Of the 160 people, four are in ICU and two require ventilation.
ACT Health reports 961 new cases of COVID-19 today, through 632 PCR tests and 329 RATs.
There are 6453 active cases of the virus throughout the ACT, and a total of 180,6969 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply