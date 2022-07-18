Covid hospital numbers reach new high

THE number of people in hospitals throughout Canberra with COVID-19 is continuing to reach record highs, with 171 people recorded today (July 18).
Of the 171, five people are in the intensive care unit and three people are on ventilators.
ACT Health report 887 new cases of the virus today, through 431 PCR tests and 456 RATs.
There are currently 6964 active cases in Canberra, with a total of 178,875 cases of COVID-19 recorded since the start of the pandemic (March 2020).
