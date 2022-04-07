Covid hospital numbers spike

ACT Health has today (April 7) reported there there are 49 people in Canberra hospitalised with COVID-19, a jump from yesterday’s 42.
Of those in hospital, three are in intensive care and two are on ventilators.
There were 1094 new cases of covid reported in the territory today, 674 detected by PCR tests and 420 detected by RATs.
It brings the total active cases to 5514.
On the vaccination front. 96.3 per cent of ACT residents aged five years and over have had two doses.
