Covid hospital numbers steady in southern NSW

HOSPITAL numbers remained steady at 15 people in hospital with covid in southern NSW today (February 19). Like yesterday, none require intensive care.

NSW Health also reported 247 new cases across the southern NSW region in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 171 positive rapid antigen tests and 76 positive PCR tests.

Local government area (LGA) breakdown of the 247 new cases:

Bega Valley – 16

Eurobodalla – 36

Goulburn Mulwaree – 47

Queanbeyan Palerang – 93

Snowy Monaro – 31

Upper Lachlan – 7

Yass Valley – 17