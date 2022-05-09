News location:

Canberra CityNews

Covid hospitalisations fall in Canberra

 

 

ACT Health has today (May 9) reported there are 72 people hospitalised with COVID-19, down from the 76 in yesterday’s figures.

Of those in hospital, three are in intensive care, down from the six reported yesterday. None are currently on ventilators.

The ACT recorded 812 new cases of the virus toda, 387 via PCR tests and 425 via RATs.

There are now 5880 active cases in Canberra.

On the vaccine front, 97.1 per cent of ACT residents aged five and over have received tow doses of a covid vaccine. 75.6 per cent of residents aged over 16 have had three doses.

