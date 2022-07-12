Hospitalisations hit new covid record

CANBERRA has recorded a new record number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 as the ACT’s Chief Health Officer warns daily cases could triple in the coming weeks.

ACT Health’s latest report shows 140 people hospitalised with the virus. Three are in intensive care and three are on ventilators.

The territory recorded 1174 new cases of the virus today, 580 via PCR tests and 594 via RATs.

There are currently 7355 active cases of the virus in Canberra.

Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman yesterday warned Canberrans to practice covid-smart behaviour, as authorities predict daily cases could triple in the coming weeks.