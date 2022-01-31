Covid intensive care patients drop in the ACT

ACT Health has today (January 31) reported there are now only two covid patients in intensive care, and one person on a ventilator.

There are 62 total patients in hospital.

In the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, there were 537 (331 PCR and 206 RAT) new COVID-19 cases recorded in the territory, bringing the total active cases to 4175 (2730 PCR and 1445 RAT)

ACT residents aged 18 and over who have received their booster number 47.6 per cent, and ACT residents aged between five and 11 who have received one dose now number 68.1 per cent.