Sunday, March 13, 2022

Covid numbers continue the march downwards

DAILY covid case numbers continue to tick downwards with ACT Health today (March 13) reporting an improvement on yesterday’s 704 and Friday’s 791 infections. 

The latest number is 649 (373 PCR and 276 RAT) with active cases at 4065.

Covid hospital numbers have dropped a notch to 29, including one person in intensive care. No-one is reported to be on a ventilator.

 

