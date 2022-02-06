Covid numbers continue to ebb in Canberra

THE number of new daily cases of COVID-19 in Canberra continue to ebb with ACT Health today (February 6) reporting 323 new infections in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
There are 2623 active cases in the ACT.
The number of patients in ACT hospitals with covid has fallen slightly to 60, including two people in intensive care with one on a ventilator.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply