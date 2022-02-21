News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 24°/26° | Monday, February 21, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Covid numbers keep dropping in southern NSW

THE Southern NSW Local Health District has reported 118 new covid cases in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday (February 20).

The last 48 hours have seen a significant fall in new cases, having halved since Saturday.

Of the new cases, 97 were detected by rapid antigen tests and 21 were detected by PCR tests. Threre are now 2662 total active cases throughout the district.

Fourteen people are currently in hospital, and there is no-one in intensive care.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

  • 12 new cases in the Bega Valley
  • 15 in Eurobodalla
  • 15 in Goulburn Mulwaree
  • 40 in Queanbeyan-Palerang
  • 17 in the Snowy Monaro
  • 4 in the Upper Lachlan
  • 14 in the Yass Valley

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Laser incident raises the tension with China
News

Laser incident raises the tension with China

Tensions between Australia and China have increased after the Chinese shone a laser at a RAAF surveillance aircraft in Australia’s exclusive economic zone. Political columnist MICHELLE GRATTAN reports.

Expect smoke from Kenny burn
News

Expect smoke from Kenny burn

ACT Parks and Conservation is advising that, subject to suitable weather conditions, a prescribed burn will be conducted today (February 21) at Kenny.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews