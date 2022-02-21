Covid numbers keep dropping in southern NSW

THE Southern NSW Local Health District has reported 118 new covid cases in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday (February 20).

The last 48 hours have seen a significant fall in new cases, having halved since Saturday.

Of the new cases, 97 were detected by rapid antigen tests and 21 were detected by PCR tests. Threre are now 2662 total active cases throughout the district.

Fourteen people are currently in hospital, and there is no-one in intensive care.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

12 new cases in the Bega Valley

15 in Eurobodalla

15 in Goulburn Mulwaree

40 in Queanbeyan-Palerang

17 in the Snowy Monaro

4 in the Upper Lachlan

14 in the Yass Valley