Covid numbers keep dropping in southern NSW

THE Southern NSW Local Health District has reported 118 new covid cases in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday (February 20).
The last 48 hours have seen a significant fall in new cases, having halved since Saturday.
Of the new cases, 97 were detected by rapid antigen tests and 21 were detected by PCR tests. Threre are now 2662 total active cases throughout the district.
Fourteen people are currently in hospital, and there is no-one in intensive care.
Throughout southern NSW there are:
- 12 new cases in the Bega Valley
- 15 in Eurobodalla
- 15 in Goulburn Mulwaree
- 40 in Queanbeyan-Palerang
- 17 in the Snowy Monaro
- 4 in the Upper Lachlan
- 14 in the Yass Valley
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply