Covid rules further eased from Monday

A FURTHER easing of COVID-19 health measures will come into effect in the ACT for recovered cases and international travellers from Monday (April 4).

From 11.59pm on Monday:

The period for which people who have recovered from COVID-19 are exempted from further isolation and quarantine requirements will be extended from eight weeks to 12 weeks after they become a cleared case.

Vaccinated travellers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the 13 weeks prior to their travel to Australia will no longer be required to undergo a test for COVID-19 within 24 hours of arrival. Currently this period is nine weeks.

In addition, international air crew will no longer be required to undergo covid testing if their next flight out of Australia is within 48 hours of entry.

Unvaccinated travellers aged 12 years and two months to 17 years who are travelling unaccompanied or with a vaccinated adult will no longer be required to notify ACT Health of their arrival. These travellers will also no longer be required to quarantine for a period of seven days.

Acting ACT chief health officer Dr Vanessa Johnston said ACT Health continues to review health measures to ensure they reflect the current covid situation in the ACT.

“While case numbers have increased in recent weeks, it is a promising sign that our hospital and ICU cases have remained stable, which is why we have been able to make some minor additional changes to our public health requirements,” said Dr Johnston.

“These changes also reflect the most up-to-date advice from the Communicable Diseases Network Australia and align with what is being implemented in other jurisdictions, including NSW.”

ACT Health also says administrative processes will be streamlined for individuals seeking a mandatory vaccination exemption due to medical reasons.

“Canberrans are reminded that some low level measures remain in place and that the use of Check In CBR remains mandatory at a range of locations including bars, pubs and clubs. Masks are required in some settings including on public transport, when using ride share, at schools and in other high-risk locations,” said Dr Johnston.

“As we move into autumn I remind people to keep up their covid Smart behaviours. Stay home if unwell, wash your hands and wear a mask indoors or anywhere you can’t physically distance. Make sensible choices to help protect yourself and those around you.

“Remaining covid smart helps reduce the spread of the virus and means we can keep doing the things we enjoy.”