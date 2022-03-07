Cranes move in as hospital expansion continues

TWO tower cranes are gracing Canberra’s skyline as work continues on the long-awaited Canberra Hospital expansion project.

ACT health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the arrival of the first of two electric tower cranes marks the next stage in the $624 million Canberra Hospital Expansion project.

“Now that the demolition and excavation stage is complete, construction of the state-of-the-art, eight-storey Critical Services Building is getting underway,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.

“This first tower crane is a symbol of the massive effort required to bring this hospital expansion to life.”

The Canberra Hospital expansion, originally called “SPIRE”, was a major election commitment in 2016 when the Labor government pledged it would be open by 2022.

But the project has been plagued with delays and wont be finished until 2024.

The hospital expansion will feature new emergency department treatment spaces, more coronary care unit beds, a cafe terrace, outdoors spaces for patients, visitors, and staff, short-term parking and dedicated pick-up and drop off zones.

Ms Stephen-Smith said the project would create an additional 500 construction jobs in the ACT.

To mark the arrival of the cranes, Garran Primary School students and teachers, have short-listed names for the two cranes for Canberrans to vote on.

A shortlist of 10 suggestions, will be published on the ACT Government’s YourSay website later this month, and winning names will be announced in April.