Creating a world where students never stop believing

The Canberra Girls Grammar School’s Whole School Open Day on Thursday, September 8, is inviting prospective families to discover a school community that celebrates diversity, academic excellence and independence.

“AT Canberra Girls Grammar School, we are creating a world where boys, girls and young women never stop believing that anything is possible, and we invite you to join us,” said Julie Jorritsma, acting principal.

“We hope you will join us at our Whole School Open Day and discover the incredible opportunities that await you and your child.”

She said that at the open day, families would hear from the principal and heads of school, have the opportunity to participate in a student-led Q&A session and tour the school. Attendees could visit the Early Learning Centre (ELC), Junior School, Senior School or a combination of campuses.

During the Open Day, visitors would discover the ACT’s top-rated, non-government junior school, which was celebrating 50 years of excellence in teaching and learning this year.

“Offering a co-education from ELC to year 3, and a girls-only education from year 4, the CGGS Junior School is a caring environment that enables students to be healthy, happy, engaged and successful,” said Junior School head Peter McDonald.

“We’re renowned for our academic excellence and the curious minds of our students, with our small group learning approach central to the strong relationships our learners form with their teachers and peers.”

Ms Jorritsma said that as the No 1 Girls’ School in the ACT, the CGGS Senior School offered a world-class education through the International Baccalaureate Middle Years and Diploma Program and the ACT BSSS.

With excellent facilities, and a 96-year legacy of trailblazing women, CGGS had long been the champion of women’s education in the ACT.

Joanna Leaman, acting head of Senior School, said: “Teaching and supporting girls and young women in the Senior School is our speciality.

“Our carefully tailored pastoral-care program supports students through every step of their journey, and our academic, co-curricular and leadership programs equip our students with the knowledge and skills to succeed inside and outside the classroom.

“Canberra Girls Grammar School students embark on a quest for learning and knowledge while collecting experiences, skills and friendships that will stay with them for life.”

Register for the CGGS Whole School Open Day here.