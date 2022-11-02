Creativity, vision and experience matters to Kim

Kaleen property BEFORE the renovation. Kaleen property AFTER the renovation.

An expert in home renovation, KIM PERSSON, knows the power of strategic renovations when it comes to selling your home.

FOUNDER and director of Renovation Matters Kim Persson says there are changes in the property market now with all the recent interest-rate increases and the impact of the release of the federal Budget.

“I am observing that bidder numbers are falling at auctions, so the market is really starting to change. In this market, it is key to have a premium, well-presented property to get it over the line,” she says.

Having managed 40 renovations in her business and many more as passion-projects before making a career from her previous hobby, Kim says that she has cultivated the skills and know-how to carefully renovate homes to create uplift to maximise the dollars for her clients, come sale time.

“I believe I am the most experienced local ‘renovate-to-sell’ professional in this space. I take the worry away from clients by controlling the cost and the timeframes, by bringing my ‘A team’ of tradespeople who we have had in our team for some time now and are trustworthy specialists in their trades.

“I bring the creativity and vision to the design of the renovation and an experienced understanding of the market.”

Kim says she helps a wide range of clients at different stages in their lives, such as downsizers, divorcees, deceased estates, single parents or people living interstate or overseas who need a complete “hands-off” renovation with a trusted professional.

“Many people are time poor or do not have the support or energy to manage a renovation,” says Kim.

“Some people might be struggling with their day-to-day finances, their ill health or are financially distressed. I bring honesty and energy to my clients and seek to understand and support their situation,” she says.

Renovation Matters offers clients a “fix up, profit and pay later” process in which they can cover all upfront renovation costs before settlement.

Kim works closely with real-estate professionals and keeps up to date on what type of renovations buyers are valuing to appeal to the majority of the market, leading to more competition and more sales.

She also partners with financial professionals and lawyers to help her clients navigate the complexities of selling their homes.

“We can look after our clients’ property all the way until settlement, including prepping and styling the home for sale, with everything taken care of,” she says.

Kim says that no job is too big or too small and she can also help refresh and repair homes for people who want to stay and enjoy their renovated homes, bringing better functionality, style and comfort to her clients’ homes.

For Kim, her work is her passion: “I’ve always had a love of property. I took my passion and made it a successful business and I think if you do what you love, it makes it easier. I really get a kick out of helping people. I was a nurse in my former career and my care and compassion for people continues to be present in my work.”

Kim says she prides herself on continuously improving her services. By keeping up with trends and improving the customer experience, she says she wants to always go above and beyond to help her clients.

Renovation Matters, visit renovationmatters.com.au or call Kim on 0427 696662.