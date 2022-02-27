Crossings closed as water levels rise

COPPINS Crossing, Point Hut Crossing and Oaks Estate Crossing have been closed due to flooding.

Police say water levels in these areas is increasing daily and Canberrans are urged to avoid these areas. They also reminded people to avoid roads where flash flooding and excess water is prevalent – these waters are often deeper, and flow faster than they appear. Never drive, walk, or ride through flood water.

Water activities such as swimming, kayaking and fishing should be avoided until waterways become safe.