Daily covid and active case numbers rise across southern NSW

THE number of new covid cases has nearly doubled in a day across southern NSW, and active cases in have risen slightly, according to today’s figures (February 22).

The Southern NSW Local Health District says there were 256 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, a jump on the 118 new cases recorded yesterday.

Active covid cases have risen by one in that time to 2662.

Of the 256 cases, 197 were rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 59 were from PCR tests.

The Queanbeyan-Palerang local government area recorded the biggest rise in new covid cases yesterday from 40 to 120 today.

Patients in hospitals across the region with COVID-19 as at 8pm yesterday numbered 15.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

Bega Valley – 18 new cases

Eurobodalla – 39

Goulburn Mulwaree – 32

Queanbeyan Palerang – 120

Snowy Monaro – 21

Upper Lachlan – 10

Yass Valley – 16