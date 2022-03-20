Daily covid case numbers dip back under a thousand
NEW daily covid case numbers dipped under a thousand today (March 20) for the first time since Wednesday.
ACT Health reports 926 new infections with 517 detected by PCR testing and 409 by rapid antigen testing.
There are 6020 active cases in Canberra.
Thirty eight people are in hospital with covid, four of whom are in intensive care. No one is on a ventilator.
