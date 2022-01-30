Daily covid cases continue to fall in the ACT

NEW cases of COVID-19 continue to fall, according to ACT Health figures reported today (January 30).
There were 584 (377 PCR and 207 RAT) cases compared to 620 cases reported yesterday.
Active cases were also down at 4469.
Hospital numbers remained steady at 62 covid patients, although intensive care cases dropped to three and one on a ventilator.
