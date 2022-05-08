Daily covid cases drop as hospital numbers rise

DAILY COVID-19 case numbers continued to drop, according to the latest figures from ACT Health today (May 8). However, hospital numbers have risen as have the number of infected people in intensive care.

There were 788 new cases reported (422 detected by PCR and 366 by rapid antigen testing) compared with yesterday’s 975 and Friday’s 1053. There are 5935 active covid cases in the ACT.

Hospital numbers have increased from 69 covid cases yesterday to 76 today. This figure includes six people in intensive care and one person on a ventilator.