Daily covid cases drop sharply

DAILY covid cases have dropped sharply in the ACT as hospital numbers rise slightly today (July 24).

According to the latest figures from Health ACT new case numbers have fallen significantly from yesterday’s 1044 to 712 (366 PCR and 346 RAT) today. There are 6118 currently recorded in the ACT and 184,854 infections since march, 2020.

One hunred and fifty five people find themselves in hospital with covid, up slightly on yesterday’s 145. There only one person in intensive care and no-one is requiring ventilation.