Daily covid cases flatline in Canberra

DAILY covid cases at 1122 today (March 19) were only one case down on yesterday’s 1123 in the ACT.
Of the latest cases, 610 infections were detected via PCR and 512 through rapid antigen testing.
There are 5777 active cases in the ACT.
Thirty four covid patients are being treated in hospital, down from yesterday’s 37, with two people in intensive care and another on a ventilator.
